Lowest CO2 emission makes Delhi airport the greenest

NEW DELHI: A slew of sustainable green initiatives to effectively manage CO2 emissions made the Delhi Airport one of the greenest airports across the world, said Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Tuesday.

CO2 emissions at Delhi Airport are significantly lower than the major global airports of its size and capacity, according to a recent study by an online tool Airport Tracker, a joint project by the non-profits International Council on Clean Transportation, ODI, and Transport and Environment, DIAL –a GMR-led consortium, said in a statement.

According to the study, CO2 emission at Delhi Airport is the lowest when compared with any other airports handling over 60 million passengers per annum in the world.

“Total flight emission by aircraft from Delhi airport is 5.53 million tonnes of CO2, which is significantly lower than some of the large airports such as Singapore’s Changi airport, Germany’s Frankfurt airport, which produces over 10 million tonnes of CO2 per annum,” the study showed.

Delhi Airport is also developing a new elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT). It will connect runway 29 and Terminal 1 for aircraft movement and as per initial estimations, which will reduce 55,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

“DIAL is currently working towards making the IGI Airport ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport’ by 2030 as per the Airport Carbon Airport Council Accreditation guidelines of International (ACI),” it said.

What the study shows

Study shows the CO2 emissions generated from aircraft departing from airports. It covers 1,300 largest global airports, covering 99% of global airline passenger traffic

Some of the initiatives adopted by Delhi Airport for reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emission include

use of green building concept in construction and operation use of renewable energy with development of 7.84 MW solar power plant on the airside

Delhi Airport also adopted green taxiing device -- “TaxiBot’ which reduces fuel consumption and emission from airport operation.

Key measures to ensure reduced electricity consumption: