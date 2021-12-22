Medical boon: Life support ambulance service for infants in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday launched advanced life support ambulance service at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in East Delhi.

The ambulance is equipped with modern facilities such as incubators, oxygen therapy for newborn babies. It can also be used as an operating theatre in case of emergency.

Jain said, “This ambulance service will be available round-the-clock for the residents. It has the ability to work as a mini operation theatre to save the lives of newborn babies and young children. This ambulance will have special facilities for infant and newborn patients such as incubator, monitor and oxygen therapy.”

Advancement at its peak

