Medical boon: Life support ambulance service for infants in Delhi

Satyendar Jain launched advanced life support ambulance service at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in East Delhi.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday launched advanced life support ambulance service at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in East Delhi. 

The ambulance is equipped with modern facilities such as incubators, oxygen therapy for newborn babies. It can also be used as an operating theatre in case of emergency. 

Jain said, “This ambulance service will be available round-the-clock for the residents. It has the ability to work as a mini operation theatre to save the lives of newborn babies and young children. This ambulance will have special facilities for infant and newborn patients such as incubator, monitor and oxygen therapy.”

Advancement at its peak

The new ambulance service will have modern facilities such as incubators, oxygen therapy for newborn babies.

