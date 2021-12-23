Bodoland education department visits Delhi government schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Education Department team of Bodoland Regional Council on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, visited the schools of Delhi to understand the Education Model developed by the Kejriwal government.

The team visited two schools in Sector 10 and Sector 19 of Dwarka. The team learnt about the ongoing mindset curricula in the schools. They also learnt about the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum and Deshbhakti curriculum and also expressed an interest in seeking Delhi government’s cooperation in implementing such curricula in the schools of Bodoland.

They also met Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Director Education of Bodoland Regional Council Jagdish P Brahma said that after witnessing the motivation of the teachers while visiting the schools in Delhi, they learnt that to improve the quality of education, training of teachers should also be focussed upon.