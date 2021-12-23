STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's hotel owners fear losses due to restrictions

The hotel industry will be impacted by the DDMA order banning large public gatherings and celebrations on Christmas and New Year.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Lemon Tree Hotel converted into a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients, amid rise in coronavirus cases in Hyderabad

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The hotel industry will be impacted by the DDMA order banning large public gatherings and celebrations on Christmas and New Year. But the restaurant owners said they were already prepared for the move.  

President of the National Restaurant Association of India, Kabir Suri, said, “The guidelines issued today (Wednesday) are not new. The only thing that the DDMA has added is that they have put restrictions on large gatherings.”

He added, “The safety of all is the intention and we also want our customers’ safety. We need to be technically cautious and more responsible.” Sunil Malhotra, manager at Embassy restaurant in Connaught Place, said, “The impact (of DDMA order) will be the same as that of last year.”

Delhi set to provide at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible persons

1,47,86,476 persons had taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine by 7:30 pm on Wednesday, as per Co-WIN dashboard

1,48,33,713 persons eligible for vaccination

1,04,28,201 persons have received both doses

1.02 lakh persons vaccinated against the infection in Delhi on Wednesday

2,52,14,677 cr doses administered in Delhi

