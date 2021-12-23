STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

If schools can be reopened, why not DU: Students

The Delhi University Students’ Association has started an online petition demanding the reopening of the university. It was their 45th day of the indefinite strike on the campus.

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students demand reopening of Delhi University.

Students demand reopening of Delhi University. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University Students’ Association has started an online petition demanding the reopening of the university. It was their 45th day of the indefinite strike on the campus. The students have taken to social media platforms to demand the re-opening of the colleges. Even when the government has allowed the schools to reopen in Delhi, there have been no guidelines as to when will the university re-open for the offline classes to begin.

The students have been emphasising the fact that the online classes have been of no help to hundreds of students who lived in far-off remote areas and have no access to good internet. They have not been able to attend a single class.

The petition by the name, ‘Reopen Delhi University’ at change.org has witnessed over 18,000 students signing it in the past two days. Student Prince Bansal said, “On December 7, the university representatives gave us assurance that a meeting would be held within one week regarding the reopening. However, after 15 days of having meetings, the Vice-Chancellor is still making an excuse that the District Disaster Management Authority is not allowing.”

Another student, Rakhi Srivastav, said, “Since everyone can’t join the physical protest in the national capital, students can record a short video message from their home to demand the immediate reopening of Delhi University, while discussing the problems faced in online classes.”

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has been organising late-night poster campaigns at several colleges, questioning that when the schools can open, why the University can’t reopen. The AISA had organised the poster campaigns on December 21 night at Shivaji and Rajdhani College, for the united indefinite strike and the ongoing movement for the reopening of the DU.

A student said, “Delhi University Teachers’ Association elections can be conducted with around 8-10,000 people, why can’t they conduct offline classes for us? Online classes are adversely affecting us on so many levels. Delhi University must take cognizance of the plight of students and take immediate measures.”
DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh was not available for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University DU Delhi University reopening DU reopening Reopen Delhi University
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp