No clarity on whether Delhi bars, restaurants can host Christmas, NY parties, owners say

On Wednesday, it directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gatherings are held in the national capital.

Published: 23rd December 2021 05:37 PM

Bars, Pubs, Discotheques

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The DDMA order permitting bars and restaurants to operate with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity does not specify whether they can host Christmas and New Year parties, owners of several establishments said, seeking more clarity.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) extended till December 31 at midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as ban on social and cultural gatherings and cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Describing the decision to cap the seating capacity at 50 per cent as unhelpful, several restaurant and bar owners in the city said they were hoping to recover losses incurred due to the pandemic during this time.

"Whether we can organise a party is a grey area. We hope the government will issue a clarification before December 31. The order bans political, social, religious and cultural gatherings at public places, but ours is a private building and a commercial property," Joy Singh, co-partner of Raasta and Yeti, said.

He said they are taking a cautious approach and organising only sit-down lunches and dinners. However, looking at the bigger picture, this is slightly a better solution, Singh added.

"If by taking some precautions, we can contain the spread of the virus and prevent a situation that may call for a complete lockdown, it is better," he said.

Dinesh Arora, owner of Unplugged in Connaught Place, said, "There is still a bit of confusion on the order. We hope that we will get a clarity on it in a day or two. We are having DJ nights but no live band performances or big events. We are adhering to all the guidelines." Omicron is spreading at a fast pace and precautions are necessary, he added.

However, a restaurateur from Khan Market, who did not wish to be named, said, "We were hoping that the order would bring some relief but we will have to settle for 50 per cent of the crowd. Ever since the pandemic, we have been facing issues with lockdown and then curbs being in place. It is understandable that there is a threat of Omicron, but even other areas are fully functional, so why target our industry."

Rahul Singh, owner of Beer Cafe, concurred with his fellow restaurateur and wondered whether capping the seating capacity at restaurants and bars is the only way to ward off the threat of the virus.

"Multiplexes, cinema halls, buses -- everywhere 100 per cent capacity is allowed. So what have we done to deserve this? It is disappointing. We were hoping to come out of the losses that the industry has suffered during the pandemic but now it looks difficult," he said.

A section of restaurateurs also welcomed the move, saying that it could prevent the spread of the infection and is better than a lockdown situation. Lalit Ahlawat, owner of SoHo-Delhi, a nightclub in Hotel Ashok, said business has been suffering since the first wave of the pandemic but added that health of customers is a priority.

"Taking into consideration the health of customers and the spread of Omicron, we should adhere to government guidelines. We also request our customers to follow all guidelines. The party will go on. Bookings will be done on first-come-first-served basis," he added.

The national capital logged 125 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily rise since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 14,42,515, and the death toll at 25,102.

Comments

