Religious places to remain open in Delhi as city boosts Covid helpline capabilities

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's Covid helpline '1031' is capable of handling around 1,200 calls per day with the current manpower of 25 people, according to an official data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation and the Omicron threat in the city in a meeting with his ministers and senior officers.

According to the data, the Covid helpline number (1031), which is operational 24x7, is manned by 25 executives who are distributed in three shifts and handle an average of 600-700 calls per day.

The data specified that about 1,000 to 1,200 calls per day can be handled with the current manpower.

At present, six phone lines are active in this regard which are sufficient for handling any sudden spurt in the number of calls, it cited.

The data stated that the call centre can scale up the manpower as well as the number of phone lines within two-three days of intimation, as and when warranted.

According to the officials, the call centre provides information assistance on testing, hospital bed availability, home isolation, oxygen concentrator or cylinder, ambulance, oximeter, medicine kit, vaccination, welfare measures among others.

In addition, it also provides tele-consultation services, they said.

In view of the rising Covid cases and Omicron threat, Kejriwal earlier said the Delhi government will increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen home isolation module to handle one lakh positive cases each day.

The total number of Omicron cases in the national capital mounted to 57, according to the data shared by the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

At least, 18 Omicron patients have been discharged.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gatherings take place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday clarified that religious places will remain open on Christmas and New Year's Eve for celebrations and prayers subject to strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

"Various communications are being received seeking clarifications about the status of permission for celebrating Christmas festival and New Year's Eve in the territory of Delhi in view of the DDMA order as well as instructions issued (on Wednesday)," the authority said in an order.

"On this issue, it is to clarify that as per, DDMA order no.492 dated December 15, all religious places (temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, etc.) are already permitted to open for visitors/devotees to offer prayers/devotion /celebrations within such places subject to strict compliance of related SoPs" and adherence of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, it said.

The DDMA, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital, said no separate permission is required for these activities.

The DDMA also directed the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

"All social/political/cultural/religious/festival related gatherings are prohibited throughout NCT of Delhi. All district magistrates and DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation takes place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in the NCT of Delhi," the DDMA order stated.

The national capital logged 125 cases on Wednesday, the highest since June 22, when it had reported 134 cases of the infection.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has logged 64 cases of Omicron so far, of which 23 have been discharged.

According to officials, most of the Omicron patients are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms.