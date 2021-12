Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The restaurants and cafes in Delhi are in sync with festive vibes; you can notice glistening fairy lights along with accents in traditional Christmas colours of red and green.

With beautiful ornaments on Christmas trees and sparkling streamers strewn across the ceiling, a number of eateries have embraced the holiday season in a pursuit to curate a warm and cosy dining experience for the many customers looking to celebrate Christmas and New Year this season.