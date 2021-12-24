Book your free tickets for musical  play on Ambedkar at JLN Stadium

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday opened the bookings for its grand musical play based on the life and struggles of Dr. B R Ambedkar, scheduled to be staged on January 5, 2022. Owing to a limited number of seats available at the venue — Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium — Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a phone number and a website where the visitors could book their seats for free.

Tickets can be booked either by calling at 8800009938 or at the website: www.babasahebmusical.in. “People can start booking their seats starting today. People coming from out of station or out of the country can also start booking,” said Sisodia.

He also introduced the lead actor and director of the play on the occasion. Rohit Roy — Indian television and film actor — will play the lead role of Babasaheb, while Mahua Chauhan will direct the play. Rohit said: “To play the role of a national leader like Dr. Ambedkar is a lifetime opportunity for any actor. I am going to try my best to portray his character to the best and bring to life the struggles that the great legend had faced. I feel that we all have an Ambedkar within us and we must use that force to change society.”

Chauhan said: “We are not trying to compare our musical play with broadway or with musical play on American leader like Hamilton. It is our belief that if we make a play on the lives of people like Ambedkar, it will reach more people. As a woman, I believe that I am able to do things I want, because of the rights that Babasaheb has given us in the constitution.”