Feasting without the fuss

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

As the city records fresh COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has permitted restaurants to function with only 50 per cent capacity. If you think your Christmas plans have gone for a toss, here’s some good news. For those planning to have an intimate gathering in the comforts of your home, these eateries across Delhi-NCR are offering a traditional Christmas feast, right at your doorsteps.

Epicurean delights

Started in 2015 out of their home kitchen, Artisan Meats by the Bawa siblings—Meherwan and Mehma—offers an array of locally-sourced produce for a typical gourmet experience. Their Christmas menu this year can be home-delivered. From honey-glazed ham to spice rub whole-roasted chicken stuffed with vegetables; both these options will be served with a side of red wine and peppercorn gravy. “I believe people have become more interested in small gatherings nowadays, while also wanting the restaurant experience at home,” shares Meherwan. The dishes must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Where: artisanmeats.in

Price: Rs 1,050 per roast chicken; honey-glazed ham at Rs 2,000 per kg

A hearty meal

Indian Hotels Company Limited’s culinary and food delivery platform, Qmin, has curated a special Holiday Soirée menu from Taj Palace, New Delhi for this year’s festive celebration. The three-course Christmas feast features a range of dishes like Apple Wood Smoked Salmon, and more. There’s an Indian and Asian menu as well. “Christmas is about the spirit of togetherness,” mentions Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef of Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Where: qmin.co.in Instagram Price: Meal for four costs Rs 4,000 plus taxes (vegetarian) and Rs 4,500 plus taxes (non-vegetarian)

Indigenous indulgences

“Being a Malayali restaurant, our Christmas menu is a Malayali representation of the festival,” shares Thomas Fenn, co-founder of Mahabelly. This year, they are offering a special Christmas buffet featuring iconic South Indian dishes such as the Duck Roast, Fish Moilee, Buff Dry Fry, to name a few, along with classic desserts like the caramel custard and plum cake. The buffet can also be home-delivered as meal boxes; the orders for this will close today at 7pm.

Where: linktr.ee/mahabelly Price: Each meal box costs Rs 2,799 (takeaway) and Rs 2,999 (delivery)

DINE SAFE & SOUND

WHAT: A Goan Christmas Menu with Truffled Chicken liver pate, Roast Turkey porchettas, and more

WHERE: Sly Granny, Khan Market PRICE: Dishes start at Rs 349

WHAT: Christmas Menu featuring Asian Spring Salad, Pulled US Turkey Soft Tacos, and more. WHERE: Café Delhi Heights across outlets PRICE: Rs 2,500 for two