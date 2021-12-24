STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Feasting without the fuss

As the city records fresh COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has permitted restaurants to function with only 50 per cent capacity.

Published: 24th December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

food, gourmet food, restaurant

Representational Image

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

As the city records fresh COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has permitted restaurants to function with only 50 per cent capacity. If you think your Christmas plans have gone for a toss, here’s some good news. For those planning to have an intimate gathering in the comforts of your home, these eateries across Delhi-NCR are offering a traditional Christmas feast, right at your doorsteps. 

Epicurean delights

Started in 2015 out of their home kitchen, Artisan Meats by the Bawa siblings—Meherwan and Mehma—offers an array of locally-sourced produce for a typical gourmet experience. Their Christmas menu this year can be home-delivered. From honey-glazed ham to spice rub whole-roasted chicken stuffed with vegetables; both these options will be served with a side of red wine and peppercorn gravy. “I believe people have become more interested in small gatherings nowadays, while also wanting the restaurant experience at home,” shares Meherwan. The dishes must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance. 

Where: artisanmeats.in
Price: Rs 1,050 per roast chicken; honey-glazed ham at Rs 2,000 per kg

A hearty meal

Indian Hotels Company Limited’s culinary and food delivery platform, Qmin, has curated a special Holiday Soirée menu from Taj Palace, New Delhi for this year’s festive celebration. The three-course Christmas feast features a range of dishes like Apple Wood Smoked Salmon, and more. There’s an Indian and Asian menu as well. “Christmas is about the spirit of togetherness,” mentions Rajesh Wadhwa, executive chef of Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Where: qmin.co.in Instagram Price: Meal for four costs Rs 4,000 plus taxes (vegetarian) and Rs 4,500 plus taxes (non-vegetarian) 

Indigenous indulgences

“Being a Malayali restaurant, our Christmas menu is a Malayali representation of the festival,” shares Thomas Fenn, co-founder of Mahabelly. This year, they are offering a special Christmas buffet featuring iconic South Indian dishes such as the Duck Roast, Fish Moilee, Buff Dry Fry, to name a few, along with classic desserts like the caramel custard and plum cake. The buffet can also be home-delivered as meal boxes; the orders for this will close today at 7pm.

Where: linktr.ee/mahabelly Price: Each meal box costs Rs 2,799 (takeaway) and Rs 2,999 (delivery)

DINE SAFE & SOUND 

WHAT: A Goan Christmas Menu with Truffled Chicken liver pate, Roast Turkey porchettas, and more

WHERE: Sly Granny, Khan Market PRICE: Dishes start at Rs 349

WHAT: Christmas Menu featuring Asian Spring Salad, Pulled US Turkey Soft Tacos, and more. WHERE: Café Delhi Heights across outlets PRICE: Rs 2,500 for two

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Feasting Christmas feast home delivery Christmas celebrations
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp