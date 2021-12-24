STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green app resolved 96% pollution complaints: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Rai also urged citizens to put any pollution-related complaints on this app and the government will ensure immediate action, based on the type of complaint received.

Published: 24th December 2021 07:25 AM

A group of locals make a small bonfire to warm themselves on a chilly Thursday morning in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that a total of 34,411 complaints have been received through Green Delhi App so far, out of which, more than 32,897 complaints have been resolved.

“The maximum number of complaints was related to municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Public Works Department (PWD).  The app has proved successful as 96 per cent of the pollution-related complaints received through it have already been resolved,” he said.

Rai also urged citizens to put any pollution-related complaints on this app and the government will ensure immediate action, based on the type of complaint received.  “Any citizen in Delhi can complain about incidents of pollution they witness through this app, depending on which the government takes further action. The app is a joint platform of 27 departments of Delhi, and a nodal officer has been appointed for every department to operate this app,” he added.

Citizens can complain about any air pollution contributors such as emissions from industrial areas; burning garbage or plastic waste; dust from construction-demolition work; C&D waste being dumped, unpaved stretches and visibly-polluting vehicles, among others.

