50 CCTVs, multi-city search lead Noida Police to woman for a week

NEW DELHI: Seaches in several cities across multiple states, electronic surveillance and analysis of more than 50 CCTV footages were what the Noida Police had to resort to for tracing and bringing back home a woman, gone missing over a week ago.

Police officials said that the 21-year-old woman, who lived with her sister and her husband in Sector 50, was tracked in Surat, Gujarat where she was found working at a beauty parlour. "She had left home after a fight with her sister and brother-in-law. She told police that she was angry and had not informed them where she was going," a police spokesperson said.