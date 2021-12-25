STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covid scare: Delhi government orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on December 25-26

It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market.

Published: 25th December 2021 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

People wear protective masks as a precaution measure against the coronavirus outbreak at Sarojini Market in New Delhi. (Photo | Ashish Kumar Kataria/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday ordered Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen at the place in the last few days, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.

The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders of the market.

It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market.

"And whereas, increasing footfalls were seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021," read the order.

The order, issued by sub-divisional magistrate, Vasant Vihar, also stated that it was being done "to prevent the market from becoming a super spreader for COVID-19".

It stated that there has been a persistent rise in cases of coronavirus in the last few days in the national capital, including 76 cases of Omicron being reported till now.

In an order issued on December 22, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said MTAs (Market Traders Associations) should implement 'No Mask No Entry' policy at shops and workplaces.

The city on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the health department's data.

The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.

Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days.

The city had logged 118 cases on December 23; 125 on December 22; 102 on December 21; 91 on December 20 and 107 on December 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarojini Nagar market Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp