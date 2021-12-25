Delhi records 249 new Covid cases, highest since June 13; positivity rate jumps to 0.43 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in Omicron Covid variant cases here, Delhi on Saturday recorded 249 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 13, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.43 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Friday, 180 cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to officials figures.

The daily case count on Saturday jumped to 249 with further increased positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since June 13 when Delhi logged 255 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent, while 23 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The positivity rate recorded on Saturday was also the highest since June 9 when it had stood at 0.46 per cent, according to official data.

The spike in fresh cases in the span of last few days here is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

ALSO READ: 'Screen passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong': Centre to states amid discovery of new Covid variant

Earlier this month, Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said that the Delhi government was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation here arisen out of the Omicron variant of the virus, but he had ruled out possibility of a lockdown in the national capital.

The city government already put in place a "graded response action plan", and it will be implemented accordingly, as and when the cases and positivity rate rise, he said.

According to the graded response system, when the positivity rate will reach 0.50 per cent i.e out of 1000 people tested, five are positive, then the first level of this system will be implemented, the Delhi health minister had said, and added, "our efforts should be such that we don't reach that stage of 0.5 per cent".

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi on Saturday rose to 25,104.

ALOS READ: Central teams deployed in 10 states reporting high Omicron cases, slow vaccination

Six deaths have been reported in December so far in the city.

On Thursday, the daily cases count stood at 118 with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, while one death was reported.

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported here in November this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 57,295 tests -- 52,444 RT-PCR tests and 4,851 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the latest bulletin said.

The Saturday's bulletin, however, did not specify the types of variants detected as far as the quantum of cases reported are concerned, neither did it mention whether the number of people testing positive, included those who come from abroad as well.

Genome sequencing takes 7-10 days to process a sample, officials had earlier said.

While coronavirus cases have registered a rise in the last few days, in markets and other public places, mask and Covid norms-related violations were being reported.

Amid a jump in cases of the latest variant in Delhi, doctors had last week cautioned that people should avoid all gatherings and follow Covid-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

Anticipating a surge in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had said his government has made preparations to handle one lakh patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and oxygen.

The number of active cases mounted to 934 on Saturday, from 782 on Friday, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 464 on Saturday while it was 375 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 248, a significant jump from 207 on Friday, the bulletin said.

The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062.

Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Delhi.