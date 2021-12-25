STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home-based ventures across Delhi offer DIY kits for children

These home-grown ventures across Delhi-NCR is offering DIY kits for children, who find it difficult to be confined in one place, to help them channel their restlessness into something creative

Bake Box

Bake Box

By Express News Service

Fun with family

Samira Khandelwal from Gurugram launched Bake Box - it was a monthly subscription box to promote women bakers previously - as a home bakery in 2020. For Christmas, Khandelwal has introduced five DIY kits.

One of the kits is a DIY gingerbread house - it includes the house, packs of red and white icing, candy canes, and LED lights. She also offers a star-cookie DIY Christmas tree, which includes star-shaped cookies of different sizes that children have to assemble and shape into a Christmas tree, three types of icing, sprinkles, and LED lights. 

  • Where: Bake Box on Instagram

  • Price: Rs 1,800 for the Gingerbread house kit; Rs 1,500 for the star cookie Christ tree kit

Join in the festivities

Manpreet Kaur's venture Gifts for Dear Ones, founded in 2016, operates from her home in Rajouri Garden. She offers a range of products such as personalised stationery, bath towels, bags, and more. This festive season, Kaur has curated a special Christmas tree DIY kit for children.

It includes a range of ornaments made out of medium-density fibreboard along with a painting kit as well as Christmas stockings. The ornaments are shaped in traditional Christmas motifs such as a snowman, Santa Claus, a reindeer, bells, to name a few. "Christmas holds a special place in my heart," shares Kaur.

  • Where: Gifts for Dear Ones on Instagram

  • Price: Rs 450 per kit

An exciting endeavour

Anandana Anand Mehta, founder of Sugar Story in GK1, started crafting DIY kits for children in 2020. As a mother, she understood the need to keep children busy during the festive season. "Christmas, for us, was always about taking the kids out and enjoying ourselves," she says.

Their kit features a Christmas tree cake, red and green icing in piping bags, four to six cookies in Christmas motifs such as the star, a Santa Claus, and three types of sprinkles for decoration. "All in all, it is a baking experience that, I believe, kids will love," she says. A small Christmas tree with 20 ornaments and a painting kit is a creative addition to her kit this year.

  • Where: Sugar Story on Instagram

  • Price: Rs 1,400 per kit

