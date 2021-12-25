Muffled celebrations to mark Christmas in Delhi for second time in a row

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi will celebrate Christmas under tight vigil for the second year in a row amid fear and concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Restricted church timings, cap on number of visitors, cancelled lunches and carol rounds will mark the Christmas day on Saturday.

District magistrates (DMs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have deployed task forces and flying squads to check violation of the caveats set by the DDMA. St Stephens' Church in Chandni Chowk will be opened for public for around two hours on Saturday.

Reverend Baldev Sandhu, presbyter in-charge at the church, said: "We have decided to restrict entry to only 150 people at a time. The church is scheduled to open only for one-and-half hour from 10 in the morning."

Pastor Manoj Lakhanpal of the Fellowship of Believers' Abundant Life Church, Vasant Kunj, while expressing doubts over the official order said, "The DDMA order has not given us any numbers as to how many visitors can be allowed but we have capped it at 100 people and only those who have got themselves registered. On entry, their name will be verified and their hands and feet will be sanitised."

Similarly, the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Gol Dak Khana Roundabout in Ashok Place, has closed its premises for three days. A notice on the website of the church stated, "No visitors shall be allowed inside the premises. A few Christmas masses will be celebrated on December 24 and 25 as per schedule with entry allowed only for those registered."

On preparedness during festival season, a senior official at the New Delhi district office said, "We will follow the DDMA's orders in letter and spirit. We have flying squads that will check whether restaurants, pubs and open spaces follow norms. For market places too, we have formed enforcement teams."

Geeta Grover, SDM of Chanakyapuri, said: "We have sensitised all residents' welfare associations, market and trade associations, and night clubs to follow guidelines. We will ensure that they will maintain Covid appropriate behaviour."