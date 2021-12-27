STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew in Delhi from December 27 as cases near 300-mark

One fatality was also recorded while the positivity rate jumped to 0.5 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. 

Published: 27th December 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Connaught place wears a deserted look during night curfew, imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Sunday announced a night curfew from Monday from 11 pm to 5 am as the Covid-19 cases registered another sharp spike and reached 290. This was yet another highest single-day rise in six months. One fatality was also recorded while the positivity rate jumped to 0.5 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. 

Sunday’s numbers took the cumulative Covid-19 tally to 14,43,352 and the overall death toll now stand at 25,105. The number of active cases is 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. Officials said the night curfew will kick in under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. Under GRAP, a ‘yellow’ alert will come into force if the positivity rate settles at 0.5%for two consecutive days, leading to several curbs.

The spike in fresh cases comes amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant. The Lok Nayak Hospital is currently treating 68 patients of Omicron while 40 patients have been discharged, a senior official of the health facility said on Sunday. Most of the patients discharged were asymptomatic while two-three other patients had minor symptoms.

None of the Omicron patients have so far required oxygen support or medications, the official said. “There are 68 patients of Omicron admitted currently. Today, 20 coronavirus patients arrived at the facility from the airport. There are 31 patients whose genome sequencing reports are awaited,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital. 

Curbs even if low positivity 
Sunday usually sees a lower number of Covid-19 tests which might affect the positivity rate. The night curfew will, however, still commence on Monday from 11 pm and last till 5 am, sources said.
 

