Platters of bite-sized indulgences

Conceptualised in Australia two years ago, grazing platters have taken the world by storm. A combination of cheese boards and charcuterie boards, grazing platters are served on large trays, laden with small, bite-sized food.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place once again, these platters are the perfect centrepiece for small home gatherings to ring in the New Year. Choose from curated platters, or customise your own, with these three brands which will deliver them right to your home.

Personalised offerings

Namita Nagrath (43), who loves entertaining guests at home, in Gurugram, with curated cheese boards, started The Amazin’ Graze last year. “One night, during the lockdown, my husband and I were sitting and watching movies with our kids. We just put a platter together for ourselves, and thought, why not start a page and see what happens?” Nagrath shares. “What sets us apart is that we offer personalised services. We ensure that we meet our customers’ individual needs and budgets.” The Amazin’ Graze offers a range of boxes and platters, which come in different sizes. Their homemade cheeseballs are quite popular, and will be available separately for New Year.

COST: Rs 1,299 onwards

WHERE: The Amazin’ Grace on Instagram

Adding drama to food

Preeti Rathod (31), who lives in Saket, was planning a trip to the US when the pandemic put her plans on hold. “Last October, after I laid out breakfast for her one day, my sister told me I should start a page,” Rathod shares. Her page’s name, The Theatric Platter, comes from her aim to “add some drama to the plate,” by playing with colours. “Our idea was to create a feast for the eyes,” she mentions. Her brand is eco-friendly, and uses no plastic. For New Year, she is offering a 26-inch platter, meant for 15-20 people, with a mix of dips, bite-sized food like mini burgers, crackers and cheese.

COST: Rs 5,500 onwards

WHERE: The Theatric Platter on Instagram

Something for everyone

“After my marriage, I was part of a lot of gatherings, which inspired me to start creating platters,” says Pitampura-resident Ayushi Jain (28), who started Graze With Love last year. Her platters are categorised by size—small, medium and large. “I have discovered that Indians are not really big on cheese. We still rely on spices and flavours,” Jain mentions, explaining the abundance of dips she provides. She aims to offer something for every age group through her platters. For New Year, the brand is offering exclusive treats like cranberry pecan cheese; along with grazing tables.

COST: Rs 2,000 onwards

WHERE: Graze With Love on Instagram