Foundation stone laid for new veterinary hospital in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, December 27, 2021, laid the foundation stone of a veterinary hospital in East Delhi’s Patparganj. Along with Patparganj, pet owners from Laxmi Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kondli will also be able to avail the facilities for their pets at this renovated veterinary hospital.

The four-story hospital will include a mohalla clinic, an OPD, a lab, a surgical room, and a hall and a library on the upper floor. The renovated veterinary hospital will be a semi-permanent building. On the first floor, it will have a doctor’s room, a surgical room, an OPD, and space for the treatment of animals. On the second floor, there will be a room for the doctor and one for the staff.

There is a provision of two flats for the hospital staff on the third floor, and a library and a hall on the fourth floor. The library at the upper level of the hospital will provide a comfortable space for students to study and the hall will be open for senior citizens for recreation purposes.

Sisodia said, “The government is short of space, so we want to utilize the space available to its maximum capacity. The renovated veterinary hospital will also have a ‘mohalla clinic’, so residents living nearby this hospital will not have to go to the farther hospitals.” The total sanctioned amount for this building is Rs 2 crores and the hospital will be ready in the next seven months.