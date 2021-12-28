STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raise your spirits this season with DIY cocktails

What usually comes to mind when you think of New Year is an evening without any inhibitions.

Mulled wine

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

What usually comes to mind when you think of New Year is an evening without any inhibitions. For many, the ideal way to bid the year adieu is by hosting a house party or bar hopping till midnight. As we see the number of COVID-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate, it is recommended to welcome the New Year with the company of your loved ones in the comfort of your home.

However, that should not stop you from trying your hand at mixing a fun cocktail at home. We speak to three mixologists from Delhi who have served up easy cocktail recipes to help you throw a New Year house party with pizazz. 

Spiced up nice
You cannot go wrong with mulled wine—red wine simmered with spices and served hot—as a cocktail of your choice for New Year. Blending the goodness of spices and the sophistication of red wine, this drink is perfect for a barbeque party.

Mulled Wine

Ingredients 

  • Red wine: 150ml
  • Cognac: 15ml
  • Star anise: 2
  • Cinnamon: 1 stick
  • Orange juice: 20ml
  • Castor sugar: 2tsp
  • Orange peel: 1

Method

  • In a saucepan, add all the ingredients and cook on low heat for 15 minutes. 
  • Serve warm with an orange peel and cinnamon stick as garnish. 

Peanut Butter Irish Coffee

Ingredients 

  • Demerara sugar: 2tbsp
  • Irish whisky: 60ml
  • Strong black coffee: 120ml
  • Peanut butter cream: 30ml
  • Orange peel: 1

Method: 

  • Coat the rim of a warm mug or tall glass with Demerara sugar. 
  • Mix the Irish whisky with black coffee and float the peanut butter cream on top. 
  • Garnish with orange peel oil.

Nutty yet smooth
Those addicted to the crunch and taste of peanut butter can mix this cocktail at their low-key New Year gathering. A warm caffeinated drink with the right amount of whisky, this concoction is great to celebrate an evening with either your close ones or alone.

Wake Up Mister

Ingredients

  • Jägermeister: 60ml
  • Espresso shot: 30ml
  • Caramel: 15ml
  • Cinnamon syrup: 10ml
  • Hot water: 30ml
  • Vanilla whipped cream: to garnish

Method

  • Mix all the ingredients, and pour into a wide-rimmed cocktail glass. 
  • Garnish with vanilla whipped cream.

Kick-start the party with caffeine
If you are looking for something different than the classic cocktails, this is a drink to try out. Sweet and chocolatey, this cocktail gives just the right punch thanks to a strong dash of coffee.

