Winter break for Sarvodaya Vidyalaya's nursery to Class 5 students from Jan 1-15: Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday, December 27, 2021, announced the winter break for students from nursery to Class 5 of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. The winter break will be observed from January 1 to January 15, 2022. Online/offline teaching/learning activities through worksheets shall not be conducted in this period. However, the winter break assignments will be given to help students revise the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22.

School heads have been directed to note that class-wise worksheets are being transacted from beginning of the current academic session- April 1, 2022. The assessment record of winter break assignments/ activities will be counted towards internal assessment. Teachers will have to make note of strengths and weaknesses of the students in order to give individual attention.

Heads of all schools will have to make sure that the teachers engaged in the preparation of the worksheets shall continue the same for 10 working days during the winter break under the supervision of the primary branch headquarters. They will be treated as ‘On duty’, for the aforesaid period.