Delhi High Court orders removal of illegal vendors from Kalkaji temple premises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the SDMC, the DDA and police to ensure that its order to remove all illegal encroachers from the Kalkaji temple premises is implemented in accordance with the deadline fixed by it.

The court said that the dharamshalas on the temple premises are expected to be catering to the devotees coming from outside Delhi and they are not meant to be permanently occupied by shopkeepers or their families.

"This position, in the opinion of this court, is completely opposite to the interest and rights of the devotees who visit the mandir premises. A careful balance needs to be struck between the rights of the encroachers residing within the mandir premises and using the spaces for commercial interests, like the petitioners, on the one hand and the rights of the lakhs of devotees who visit the mandir," Justice Prathiba M Singh said.