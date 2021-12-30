STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi metro’s long list of accomplishments despite covid setback

Despite Covid-19 induced conditions, DMRC managed to bag the Award for Excellence in Urban Transport by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. 

Published: 30th December 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

TUNNEL BORING MACHINE

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From inaugurating a new section of line to the launching of driverless train operations, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched a number of pioneering technologies and incentives to enable smoother commute. Despite Covid-19 induced conditions, DMRC managed to bag the Award for Excellence in Urban Transport by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Here’s a gist of the highlights:

January 15: In its pursuit to further upgrade its world class training facility at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA), Shastri Park, a new four-storey simulator building was inaugurated in the DMRA premises.

January 21: First tunnel boring machine (TBM) of this phase started its drive to bore a 1.4-kilometre-long tunnel from Vikaspuri to Krishna Park Extension on the Janakpuri West – R K Ashram Marg corridor. Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement are being constructed on this stretch which is a part of the 2.2 km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur.

February 9: Delhi Metro commissioned 10 additional escalators at nine Metro stations including two new ones at Kashmere Gate Metro station, thereby, taking the total tally of escalators at this station alone to a record 47 escalators for convenient passenger movement. 

February 25: Dr  Mangu Singh, Managing Director/DMRC flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’ from Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station of Magenta Line. These e-rickshaws ply from 6 am to 11 pm daily.

E-RICKSHAW

March 31: Delhi Metro introduced the facility of recharging the Delhi Metro Smart Cards through 
Amazon Pay.

July 6: For the first time in India, a FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility was launched at Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

August 6: The connecting link between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake Metro stations of Pink Line was formally inaugurated.

August 12: Delhi Metro introduced Feeder Electric Buses on trial basis under which 25 low floor e-buses (24-seater) are plying from two routes from Shashtri Park Metro Station. 

September 18: The Dhansa Bus Stand – Najafgarh section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro.

September 26: The DMRC has earned `19.5 crore from the sale of 3.55 million carbon credits which it had collected from 2012 to 2018.

October 17: Delhi Metro introduced free high speed Wi-Fi service for its 37 metro stations on the Yellow Line that runs mostly underground through one of Delhi’s most congested parts.

October 29: DMRC flagged off a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’ from Noida Electronic City Metro station of Blue Line. These e-rickshaws will be plying from 6 am to 11 pm daily. 

November 22: DMRC launched the first prototype of an indigenous Rolling Stock Driver Training System (RSDTS) and also demonstrated the functioning of a Super – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

November 25: The Driverless Train Operations (DTO) was inaugurated on the 59 km long Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro.

November 28: A documentary film produced by the DMRC titled ‘Surmounting Challenges’ was screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa. The 28-minute long non-feature film deals with construction-related challenges faced by DMRC during Phase 3 of expansion.

November 29: The first mid-life refurbished metro train was unveiled at the Yamuna Bank that was introduced into service in 2007. This endeavour is part of DMRC’s special drive to refurbish all 70 Metro trains that DMRC procured in Phase-I.

December 24: The field trial of the first ever developed i-ATS technology (Indigenous – Automatic Train Supervision) for the Red Line (Shaheed Sthal — Rithala) was inaugurated. An exhibition themed ‘Tracing Delhi Metro’s Journey’ was also inaugurated at Kashmere Gate metro station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi metro Delhi metro rail e rickshaw
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp