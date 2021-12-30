STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Traffic restrictions around Connaught Place ahead of new year celebrations, check details here

Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an elaborative traffic advisory for smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year eve.

Representational image of traffic restrictions.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an elaborative traffic advisory for smooth flow and regulation of traffic on New Year eve. Restrictions to be imposed from 8 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of celebrations will be applicable to all private and public vehicles.

Parking arrangements for Connaught Place

Near Gole Dak Khana on (a) Kali Bari Marg (b) Pt. Pant Marg (c) Bhai Veer  Singh Marg

Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind Akashvani Bhavan

Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House

Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road

Near Panchkuian Road on R K Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Paharganj

Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G.Marg towards C Hexagon

Near Bengali market roundabout-on Babar Road and Tansen Marg

Near Windsor Place (a)  Rajender Prasad Road (b) Raisina Road

Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg  and R K Ashram Road

Near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South)

  • Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street-Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhandewalan- DeshBandhu Gupta Road.
  • GPO roundabout-Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Rani Jhansi Road-roundabout, Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road
  • R/A Winsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ Point- DDU Marg- BHAV Bhuti Marg.
  • Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited.
  • Motorists can take the Second Entry Gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via PaharGanj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg.

Special measures for pockets frequented by Delhiites in festive season
Traffic arrangements have also been made at the places having high footfall including  

  • Saket  
  • Greater Kailash
  •  Lajpat Nagar  
  • New Friends Colony  
  • Hauz Khas  Defence Colony  
  • Vasant Vihar  
  • R.K. Puram  
  • Nehru Place  
  • Dwarka  
  • Palam Airport  
  • Rajouri Garden area  
  • Ashok Vihar area  
  • Model Town area  
  • Mayur Vihar area and Other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall also be done.

Suggested alternate routes for north-south movement

  • Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram OR...
  • Via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah ZafarMarg,  Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa OR...
  • Via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, MandirMarg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond OR...
  • Via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ridge Road, Ring Road and beyond

Suggested alternate route for east-west movement

  •  Ring Road  
  • Bhairon Road  
  • Mathura Road  
  • Subramaniam Bharti Marg  
  • Rajesh Pilot Marg  
  • Mother Teresa Crescent  
  • R/A R.M.L  Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Road  
  • Shankar Road.

