Gym association asks Delhi CM to rethink closure of industry

Ankita Upadhyay

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Gym Association has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the decision of closing down gyms amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases. According to the letter, around 1 lakh people who are dependent on the fitness industry will get affected.

“The gyms already suffered due to the lockdown for eight months, anymore panic or the decision to close the gyms will have a devastating effect on the industry,” the letter said. They requested the government to take back the decision of closing the gyms.

According to Chirag Sethi, Vice President of Delhi Gym Association, the staff and trainers working at gyms are facing a hard time. Around 20 per cent of the gyms have completely shut since the first lockdown.

He said that when bars and liquor vends can open, then why can’t the government reconsider its decision on gyms. “In the last two years, we have only worked for 8 months. We do not have the money to pay rent, water and electricity bills. From where will we get the money?” said Chirag.

Pvt coaching institutes to remain shut for now

Private coaching institutions in the national capital will be closed till further orders due to rapid increase in number of COVID-19 cases but online cases can continue, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order announced shutting of schools and colleges under the yellow alert. “Private coaching institutions will remain closed till further orders. However, online classes can be continued,” DoE said in an official order.