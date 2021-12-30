Omicron cases overtake Delta variant in Delhi, yellow alert restrictions renewed

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 cases in Delhi almost doubled in a day, from 496 to 923 on Wednesday, an 86 per cent increase and the highest jump since May 30 during the second wave, when the city had recorded 946 fresh cases.

The spike comes in the wake of the fast spreading Omicron variant, which has now overtaken Delta cases in the city. About 38% of the total samples sent for genome sequencing have been detected with the Omicron variant while 31% with Delta and 30% were detected with other variants.

As per government data, a total of 468 samples, taken between December 21 and 28, were sent for genome sequencing at the National Centre for Disease Control, The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and the Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to experts, the Omicron variant will rise expeditiously considering its high transmissibility.

It can transmit to 500-600 people at once, Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head of community medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, had told this newspaper on Tuesday.

The city had recorded 238 cases of Omicron till Wednesday, the maximum in the country. Of these, 73 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. Cases have been spiralling at a rapid rate in the past seven-eight days. The Covid positivity rate also breached the 1 per cent mark on Wednesday and was registered at 1.29%.

The record jump in fresh cases came a day after the Delhi government activated its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and imposed a fresh set of restrictions under the Yellow Alert. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said if the number of cases increase, the government may impose additional restrictions.

“If the infection rate remains above 1% for two days in a row, Delhi will be issued with the level two Amber Alert,” said Jain.

If the Amber Alert is issued, all schools, colleges, parks and restaurants and other services will be closed and only essential services will be exempted.

Jain said a majority of Omicron cases were found in international travellers.

There was no need to panic and the government was prepared to deal with the spike in cases, with adequate supply of oxygen, medications, beds and vaccinations being ensured, he added.

“We can now perform up to three lakh vaccinations per day,” Jain said and added that preparations for administering vaccines to children and booster doses to the elderly had been completed.