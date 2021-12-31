STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi cases at seven-month high, 25-50 age group most affected

A majority of positive samples are not going for genome sequencing because a number of patients are in home isolation.

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most of the fresh cases of Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron are found relatively younger people. According to health officials, Covid is attacking those who are mostly in the 25-50 age group.

Threats of a  third wave looms large, following 1,313 fresh cases, the highest in seven months. Test positivity rate was 1.73%. 

“Most of the patients getting infected are coming from the airport and others who came in contact with them. They are in the age group of 25-50,” said a health official in the Delhi government. 

“These patients are getting RAT tests done and not RT-PCR post which they are taking home isolation as a chosen treatment,” the official added. This is because most patients with mild symptoms are not being shifted to hospitals.

Interestingly, there has been no research on the number of reinfection cases so far and how the Omicron variant is affecting elderly patients, officials said. On Thursday, the capital recorded 263 Omicron cases, of which 57 were discharged. Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases so far. 

According to Thursday’s bulletin, 1,560 patients are in home isolation while 328 are in hospitals. There are a total of 3,081 active cases in the city currently. A total of 75,953 tests were conducted on Thursday,  of which 68,590 were RT-PCR tests and 7,363 Rapid Antigen Tests.

On May 26, Delhi reported 1,491 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93%  and 130 deaths. On Wednesday, the number of cases was 923 with a positivity rate of 1.29%. If numbers keep rising at the current rate, the May 26 tally will be surpassed on Friday

On Thursday, the Delhi government run by Aam Admi Party decided to create four step-down isolation centers in the city. These centers will be coming up at Terapath Bhawan, Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Commonwealth Games Village and IBIS Hotel. 

