STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Reduced circle rates on real estate to stay for six more months

The decision has to made it substantially cheaper for people to do property transactions and help revive real estate sector.

Published: 31st December 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Real Estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has decided to extend the reduction in circle rates of residential, commercial, industrial and other properties by 20 per cent till June 30, 2022.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said that with a third wave of Covid ensuing, it is the duty of the Delhi government to take all steps to reduce the financial burden on the common man.

The decision has to made it substantially cheaper for people to do property transactions and help revive real estate sector.

After the first wave of the pandemic last year, the government had decided to reduce the prevalent circle rates by 20 percentage points. This came in effect in February this year and remained till September. 

After the Delta variant-fueled second wave, it was further decided to extend it three more months with effect between October 1 and December 31,” the revenue minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Real Estate
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp