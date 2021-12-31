STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi to get four step-down isolation centres

Satyendra Jain said that the possibility of community spread in Delhi now seems to be increasing and thus the centres are required.

Published: 31st December 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation Centre

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the rising number of Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to create four step-down isolation centres at Terapanth Bhawan, Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Commonwealth Games Village-Akshardham and IBIS Hotel. 

Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the possibility of community spread in Delhi now seems to be increasing and thus the centres are required. 

"Corona cases have increased rapidly in the last few days. According to the latest report of genome sequencing, 54% of the cases are of the Omicron variant. This includes both, those who have a travel history and those who do not have travel history," he added.

Step-down isolation centres cater to patients whose health improve after a stay in the hospital for a few days and do not require medical attention of the staff there.

Such patients are looked after by health care workers at these centres. Each isolation centre has a capacity of serving 100 to 500 patients.

Jain said that although Omicron is spreading much faster than the Delta variant, most of the patients are having very subtle symptoms of corona and they do not need to be hospitalised. “None of the hospitalised patients have required oxygen at present and most patients have only minor symptoms. The step-down centres at four locations will act as quarantine facilities for those testing positive,” the minister said.

Jain said the government has decided not to issue a Level 2 alert as for now. Alerts will be issued according to the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, he added.

The probability of issuing a Level 2 alert is based on three main factors. If the case positivity rate crosses 1 per cent for two consecutive days, or more than 3,500 cases are reported for seven consecutive days, or 700 oxygen beds are occupied for seven consecutive days.

What is their role

Step-down isolation centres cater to patients whose health improve after a stay in the hospital for a few days and do not require medical attention of the staff there. Each isolation centre has a capacity of serving 100 to 500 patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp