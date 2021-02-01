AAP asks Punjab CM to deploy police for farmers at Delhi border, Amarinder terms it 'absurd'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A fresh war of words has erupted between the AAP and the ruling Congress in Punjab, with the former demanding police security for protesting farmers at Delhi borders and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh terming it ‘arbitrary, absurd and irrational’.

In a letter to Singh on Sunday, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the Punjab Police must provide protection to farmers so that they can continue to protest in a peaceful manner.

“The Aam Aadmi Party demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held,” he said, adding, “This protection is absolutely essential in the light of recent attacks on them, engineered and executed by goons from BJP.”

Reacting to the letter, the Punjab CM said that Kejriwal’s party has “clearly lost all sense of constitutional and legal propriety, and was completely ignorant even on the law laid down by the HC of the land.”

“This demand is not only completely illogical and frivolous but against all principles and rules of the law,” Singh said. He pointed out that according to a MHA directive and a SC order, the Punjab Police cannot stay in another state for more than 72 hours even for a protectee.

