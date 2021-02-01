Delhi Police announces compensation for personnel injured during tractor parade violence

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Monday announced Rs 25,000 compensation for its personnel grievously injured during the Republic Day tractor parade violence and Rs 10,000 for those seriously injured, officials said.

As many as 394 personnel of the force were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged during the violent protests on that day, the Delhi Police has said.

In appreciation of their efforts, the Commissioner of Police has approved grant of financial assistance from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund, the Delhi Police said in a statement Monday.

A sum of Rs 25,000 has been approved for grievously injured personnel and Rs 10,000 for those with serious injuries, it stated, adding the District Commissioners of Police can propose enhanced financial assistance in special cases.