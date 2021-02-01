STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Republic Day violence: Protestor who attacked CISF personnel arrested in Delhi

The accused has been identified as Akash Preet, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and has been arrested from the national capital.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters and police personnel clash at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Protesters and police personnel clash at the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a protester who allegedly attacked and injured a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Akash Preet, a resident of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. "He was arrested from the national capital," they said. According to the police, the CISF personnel was deployed at the Red Fort and tried to stop the accused who was part of the mob that entered the monument.

When the accused was stopped by the security person, he attacked him with a sword. A senior police officer said that the events were captured on camera. Thousands of protesting farmers, who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border, clashed with the police on Republic Day.

Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akash Preet CISF Delhi Police Republic Day Delhi violence Red Fort
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp