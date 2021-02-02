COVID-19 rules ease for wedding season in Delhi, now 200 guests can attend ceremony

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With coronavirus cases subsiding in the national capital, 200 people will be allowed at marriage functions under new Covid protocols.

​The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday increased the limit of guests, which was reduced to just 50 in November in the wake of a spurt in Covid cases in the city.

The chief secretary of Delhi Vijay Kumar Dev, who is the chairman of executive committee of DDMA, confirmed the development.

Monday’s DDMA meeting was chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal in which the ongoing vaccination was also reviewed. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, health minister Satyendra Jain, transport minister Kailash Gahlot, Dr VK Paul of NITI Aayog, Dr Randeep, director of AIIMS and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Baijal advised the authorities to take possible precautions to prevent resurrection of infections cases.

“While appreciating the efforts put in by all for the effective management of Covid 19 in Delhi, advised all to continue to exercise abundant caution to contain any possibility of resurgence of the infection…. Stressed on the need for strict enforcement of Covid compliant behaviour besides sustaining current levels of RTPCR testing, contact tracing and quarantine. Emphasised the need to scale up vaccination efforts to enhance coverage of all categories of beneficiaries,” he tweeted.

The Delhi government had on October 31 allowed marriage gatherings of up to 200 persons which was restricted to capped at 50 during the unlock period.

In November, it was decided to withdraw the order allowing 200 guests at a wedding, as it mulled reintroducing restrictions to check the spike in cases.