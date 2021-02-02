Delhi BJP launches donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The leaders of BJP in Delhi on Monday launched a fund collection drive for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

However, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari decided to postpone his proposed ‘Rath Yatra’ in his parliamentary constituency. Neelkant Bakshi, a party functionary, said that the plan was put on hold for a week after a request from the security agencies.

“Given the law and order situation in the national capital — farmers’ protest and recently bomb blast, the Rath Yatra has been postponed. But, the MP initiated the campaign from his Chand Bagh office. He went door-to-door to collect funds. The Rath Yatra plan was dropped following the intelligence inputs,” he said.

Tiwari had planned to kickstart the drive from localities which were badly affected during the communal violence last year over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. On the other hand, several senior Delhi BJP leaders visited different localities.

Former union minister Vijay Goel was in Paharganj. New Delhi and South Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Ramesh Bidhuri contacted people in Greater Kailash Market and Tughlakabad area.

Other party functionaries collected people’s contribution in Sarojini Nagar, Naveen Shahdara, Pandav Nagar, Govindpuri, Razapur Village, Yusuf Sarai market and other places.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta visited JJ colony in Wazirpur. The drive will continue till February 28.

“It was a dream visualised by our ancestors and it is now going to be reality soon with everyone’s support. This is not a one man’s effort but we all will have to put in our collective efforts to make it come true. The party workers will go to everyone and collect small contributions from Rs 10 to any amount, whatever one wants to contribute,” he said.