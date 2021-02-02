STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP launches donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

The northeast Delhi had last year witnessed widespread communal violence that claimed over 50 lives and rendered over 300 injured, besides massive destruction of public and private property.

Published: 02nd February 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Former union minister Vijay Goel visited Paharganj.

Former union minister Vijay Goel visited Paharganj. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The leaders of BJP in Delhi on Monday launched a fund collection drive for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

However, northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari decided to postpone his proposed ‘Rath Yatra’ in his parliamentary constituency. Neelkant Bakshi, a party functionary, said that the plan was put on hold for a week after a request from the security agencies. 

“Given the law and order situation in the national capital — farmers’ protest and recently bomb blast, the Rath Yatra has been postponed. But, the MP initiated the campaign from his Chand Bagh office. He went door-to-door to collect funds. The Rath Yatra plan was dropped following the intelligence inputs,” he said.    
Tiwari had planned to kickstart the drive from localities which were badly affected during the communal violence last year over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. On the other hand, several senior Delhi BJP leaders visited different localities. 

Former union minister Vijay Goel was in Paharganj. New Delhi and South Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Ramesh Bidhuri contacted people in Greater Kailash  Market and Tughlakabad area.

Other party functionaries collected people’s contribution in Sarojini Nagar, Naveen Shahdara, Pandav Nagar, Govindpuri, Razapur Village, Yusuf Sarai market and other places. 

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta visited JJ colony in Wazirpur. The drive will continue till February 28.

“It was a dream visualised by our ancestors and it is now going to be reality soon with everyone’s support. This is not a one man’s effort but we all will have to put in our collective efforts to make it come true. The party workers will go to everyone and collect small contributions from Rs 10 to any amount, whatever one wants to contribute,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP BJP Ram temple Ram Mandir Manoj Tiwari Adesh Kumar Gupta Ayodhya
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp