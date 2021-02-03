STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has also released a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

Published: 03rd February 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing since the January 26 violence and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has also released a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence during the farmers' tractor rally.

"We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises," he said at a press conference.

A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers.

It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and constitution of a medical board to examine those in jail.

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the demand for judicial inquiry.

Kejriwal said that there 115 persons who are lodged in Delhi jails after being arrested in connection with the "unfortunate" violence that happened during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

"It is possible that many of those missing had been arrested in connection with the chaos at Red Fort, due to which they are not able to connect to their families.

We are issuing this list with the names, age, and address of 115 people so that their family members could identify them.

" Over the last few days, many people and farmer unions reached out to the chief minister with regard to the "missing" protesters.

Kejriwal assured the people that he will try his best to trace the missing protesters whose whereabouts are yet not know and unite them with their families.

"Many people have reached out to the Delhi government in the last few days owing to their family members who were protesting against the farm laws having gone missing, and they are unable to connect to them.

I can understand the pain and suffering.

" The farmer unions protesting at Delhi borders for scrapping of the Centre's farm laws have claimed that several are missing since the Republic Day violence.

Delhi Police has said that it has arrested 122 protesters so far in connection with the January 26 violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest farmers missing
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp