STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' protest: Order for new armour for cops withdrawn by Delhi police

During violent protests by participants of farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, some miscreants allegedly attacked policemen with swords.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Enhanced security at Singhu Border during farmers ongoing protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi

Enhanced security at Singhu Border during farmers ongoing protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after an image of a group of policemen holding metal rods with hand and forearm armour was widely circulated on social media on Monday, the Delhi Police withdrew the ‘modified’ batons.

The police personnel in Shahdara district were provided with the rods to protect them from attack by sharp-edged weapons or sword injuries.

During violent protests by participants of farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, some miscreants allegedly attacked policemen with swords.

ALSO READ | Journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested from farmers' protest site granted bail

“The iron rods with armour were not approved officially. It was just for trial. They have been withdrawn,” said a senior police official.

Earlier, the officials said that ‘modified batons’ had been made available to minimise impact or to be used in self defence.  

The official added that no formal orders were issued to acquire the metal rods and an explanation had been sought from the district. Speaking to the mediaperson, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, “I can’t tell you what is that. Steel batons are not a part of police weaponry.”

Also responding to queries regarding the ‘customized’ batons, a senior official of Delhi Police had said on Monday, “These preparations (metal rods) are to control any situation — riots and law and order situations. This is to fight sword wielding rioters. There are some bad elements and persons who pretend to be farmers and are trying to create riot-like situations and unrest in the city. Some people are spreading wrong information to fight farmers and Nihangs. Farmers and nihangs are our brothers and friends. This is strictly to fight people with swords and rioters.”

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farmers Protest in Delhi Farmers Protest in Delhi Borders Republic Day Violence
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp