Fifth Covid-19 sero-survey result suggests Delhi in comfortable position: Experts

The results, announced, show that 56.13 per cent of the Delhi's population has attained antibodies against Covid-19.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:34 AM

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the results of Delhi’s fifth serosurvey is out, experts believe that the national capital is in a comfortable position in handling the pandemic.

The results, announced on Tuesday, show that 56.13 per cent of the city’s population has attained antibodies against Covid-19.

“All districts have recorded over 50% antibodies which is a good news. It can be expected that more 20-25% people have attained antibodies. However, surveillance should be continued in order to understand the situation better,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

Dr Lalit Kant former Scientist ‘G’ and Head (Epidemiology and. Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR, said that the high percentage of antibodies is also partially a reason why cases are coming down in Delhi.

“However, it is necessary to understand that sero positivity doesn’t stay for a long period. They start to decline after four-five months. It is also important to understand the quality and amount of antibodies...plasma therapy was stopped because the amount and quality of antibodies was found not to be sufficient,” he added. 

Experts have different opinions over linking sero survey results with herd immunity.

“Sero survey helps understand the extent of the infection. We can’t relate this with herd immunity. If immunity lasts for 2-3 months then it doesn’t mean anything. If antibodies don’t stay then how can herd immunity be achieved,” said Dr Kant.

Dr Kishore, however, noted that the survey can be linked with herd immunity and the percentage is an indication that Delhi has attained it.

