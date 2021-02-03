STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Republic Day violence: Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The police have advised citizens to avoid sharing or posting any fake news and unverified content on social media.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers take selfies near Red Fort during their tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day against farm laws

Farmers take selfies near Red Fort during their tractor rally on 72nd Republic Day against farm laws

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged "fake posts" on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, Om Prakash Dhetarwal (29), a resident of Churu district in Rajasthan, was arrested during the investigation for allegedly posting an old video along with a fake news about the resignation of 200 police personnel.

Another person has been apprehended from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for posting a similar fake news. Four cases have been registered by the Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) unit of the force, they said.

The Delhi Police has asked social media platforms to remove posts related to "malicious social media propaganda undertaken by vested interests". An official said that the process of identifying those making such posts has begun and efforts have been launched to arrest them.

He added that four people have been issued notices to join the investigation and further action will be taken against them on the basis of their deposition.

The police said they have noticed some social media behaviours in the last few days where fake news is circulating about police firing against the protesters, despite the fact that over 500 police personnel were injured due to restrained action against the violent and rampaging protesters.

"Fake news about resignation by 200 police personnel in support of farmers' protest, and old images and videos of law and order action that are unrelated to the current situation in Delhi are being peddled to generate resentment against the administration," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

The police said that public safety measures such as barricading and preventive steps such as restrictions on 4G Internet in affected hotspots are being projected as preparations for a large-scale crackdown. They said that "bogus claims" and conjectures are being made causing disrepute and doubts about bonafide legal processes such as a post-mortem report generated by a medical board.

ALSO READ| 'India stands united': Amit Shah as global celebrities lend voice to farmers' protest

The malicious social media propaganda undertaken by vested interests is primarily aimed at regaining support after the public backlash caused due to the unprovoked violence perpetrated by the protesters during tractor rally at ITO, Red Fort and other places in the city, in which more than 500 police personnel got injured, Biswal said.

He said that it is further observed that several social media accounts being used to push false and alarming narratives are without any account biodata which is the behaviour generally observed in bot accounts.

Police said that in many posts, the attached media is also observed to be edited and manipulated and the same is being pushed in the guise of news reports along with inciteful and alarming hashtags.

As part of investigation of these cases, the accounts or handles that have posted these "fake, offensive, provocative" content have been escalated to the concerned OTT platforms for getting their basic subscriber information and also for their removal, he said.

The police have advised citizens to avoid sharing or posting any fake news and unverified content on social media.

ALSO READ| Congress made deal with BJP to not raise farmers' protest issue in Parliament: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi cyber cell Republic Day VIOLENCE republic day Delhi violence
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp