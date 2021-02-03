STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wanted criminal killed in exchange of fire with Delhi police in Uttar Pradesh

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell received information that the accused was coming in a car near Gol Tubewell at Binali-Meerut Road between 10 pm to 11 pm.

Published: 03rd February 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Encounter, Police

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Police, the Delhi Police on Tuesday killed a criminal, who was wanted in a murder case of a constable, after an exchange of fire in Baraut area, officials said.

They said that the accused was identified as Zaved alias Rashid (38), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A team of Delhi Police Special Cell was in Baraut. On Tuesday, information was received that Zaved was coming in a car near Gol Tubewell at Binali-Meerut Road between 10 pm to 11 pm, a senior police officer said.

"Thereafter, a joint team laid a trap. Zaved came around 10:30 pm near Gol Tubewell. He was asked to surrender, but the accused opened fire. Police also fired in which Zaved was injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died," DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

One semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the spot. He said that one carbine of 9 mm with 10 live cartridges were recovered from the car. Zaved was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh. He was previously involved in 21 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault upon police, Arms Act, Gangster Act.

Police said that thirteen cases were registered in Delhi and eight in Uttar Pradesh. The DCP said that Zaved was wanted in a case of robbery-cum murder of a Delhi Police constable Manish Yadav. On September 7, 2020, Zaved with his three associates -- Imran, Nadeem and Hasan -- had intercepted Yadav on his bike in the area of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, he said.

The accused had pointed guns at Yadav and asked him to hand over his belongings. When Yadav resisted, they shot at him and robbed Rs 20,000 and other valuables, before fleeing from the spot. Yadav was admitted in a hospital, but he died on the same night, the DCP said.

Police added that Zaved was earlier arrested in a case of gangrape in Bhajanpura area in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Police Special Cell Uttar Pradesh Police Delhi police encounter
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp