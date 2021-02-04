A critical view of the self

By Express News Service

Vipeksha Gupta’s debut solo titled, Oscillations, at Gallery Blueprint 12, explores an individual’s inner sensibilities, using graphite and charcoal on the paper. The schematic arrangements and minimalist approach, offer deep contemplation. She credits her arrival on these works through Vipassana. Excerpts:

What led you towards Vipassana?

I was always inclined towards the Buddhist school of thought and wanted to know the teachings of Gautama Buddha. My mentor Sanjay Roy introduced me to Vipassana in 2014, and I have been practising it since then. Vipassana is the most scientific method of mindfulness where you not only concentrate on your breath, but also observe the impermanent nature of self.

Furthermore, how did you find its connection with your art practice?

Since Vipassana is all about ‘looking within’ and art is about expressing oneself, I felt a connection between the two. My works have always been based on contemplation of impermanence and to provide an insight into the true nature of reality. I like to construct a more visceral language. Drawing is an important part of my oeuvre as it enables me to look into some of the most important aspects of human life like compassion, subtlety, and internal beauty.

Vipeksha Gupta

Tell us about your work in Oscillations.

I always proceed in the manner of my practice. Last year, I worked on the concept of Anapana (mindfulness of breathing) and concentration (samadhi). My next stop was to explore how the sensations operate at the experiential level. In this solo, I am showing the impermanence of these sensations, which are the most palpable experiences and how they act as a nexus where the mindbody is tangibly revealed as an impermanent phenomenon leading to liberation. Solace is found in the limited use of colour, patterns or shapes.

How do you negotiate your meditative practice in a city like Delhi?

One does not need to negotiate between the internal and the external worlds. Vipassana makes you adaptable, and it’s all about finding balance between the two worlds. Even the noise of the city makes you ponder at the minutest details offered by the universe. Once the routine is set and you start seeing the benefits (no cravings), everything falls in place.

AT: C-66 Anand Niketan,

TILL: February 10