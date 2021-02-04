STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police registers FIR on farmers' protest 'toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the "pro-Khalistan" creators of a "toolkit", which was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest, alleging it aimed to wage a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

Asked whether the FIR has been registered against Thunberg, Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said nobody has been named in the case.

The case against unnamed persons have been registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The senior Delhi Police officer said initial investigation has suggested the document's link with a pro-Khalistan group, named 'Poetic Justice Foundation'.

He said considering the unfolding of events in the past few days, including the violence on January 26, it has revealed "copycat execution" of the action plan mentioned in the 'toolkit' which was also aimed at waging "a social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India.

" The Delhi Police's comments come in the backdrop of support extended by global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and Thunberg to the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Lending her support to the farmers' agitation, the teen activist had shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".

"Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.

On Thursday, the teen activist took to Twitter, saying, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest.

" Ranjan said in the process of monitoring the social media, they have also come across "one particular document which was uploaded by one social media handle on a particular platform.

" "This toolkit has a particular section which says --- digital strike through hashtags on or before January 26, tweet storms on January 23 onwards, physical action on January 26 and watch-out or join farmers march into Delhi and back to borders," Ranjan told reporters.

He said if someone goes by how the events unfolded, including the violence on January 26, it reveals a "copycat execution of the action plan mentioned in the "toolkit".

"The Delhi Police has registered a case under section 124-A, 153-A, 153 and 120-8 IPC.

The Cyber Cell will investigate the case," he said, adding that the farmer leaders were made aware of these organisations having vested interest during the process of negotiations by Delhi Police.

"The Delhi Police has been monitoring social media where it has identified over 300 social media handles which have been used for pushing hateful and malicious contents," the senior officer said.

Rihanna, among the biggest pop stars of the day with 101 million followers on Twitter, started the global chorus of support for India's farmers, taking their movement to a new high.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she tweeted, linking a CNN news article on the internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with the police.

India on Wednesday hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and Thunberg for their support of the farmers' protests, the focus of a sharply polarised international debate that saw several Bollywood and cricket stars and top ministers rally around the government in its pushback.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greta Thunberg farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp