Delhi government floats tender to set up 100 electric vehicle charging stations

At each of these charging points, five battery chargers will be available for the people to charge their vehicles at a basic cost.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said 100 charging stations with a total of 500 charging points will be ready in 12 months. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has started the process to set up 100 vehicle battery charging points across the national capital to push for adoption of electric vehicles by masses. 

Power Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain on Friday said the Delhi government has issued the largest tender for public charging stations in India so far.

According to Jain, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), a Delhi government agency, has initiated the process to set up 100 public charging stations and all the power infrastructure cost will be borne by the government.

“One hundred charging stations with total 500 charging points will be ready in 12 months. A majority of these sites are at DMRC metro stations followed by DTC depots. There will be a mandate for minimum 20 per cent slow chargers and 10 per cent fast chargers at these charging stations to cater to all kinds of EVs. Besides, battery swapping stations will also be allowed,” said Jain. 

According to the government, these points will be in addition to the ones that already exist at some locations inside the DTC bus depots.

At each of these charging points, five battery chargers will be available for the people to charge their vehicles at a basic cost. “The vision of chief minister is to transform Delhi to the electric vehicle capital of India. To fulfill this vision the Delhi government has issued the largest tender for public charging stations in India so far,” added the minister.

Metro stations, bus depots to host points

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said 100 charging stations with a total of 500 charging points will be ready in 12 months. A majority of these sites are at DMRC metro stations followed by DTC depots. There will be a mandate for minimum 20% slow chargers and 10% fast chargers.

