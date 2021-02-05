Jal Board to hire experts, restart defunct tubewells to improve groundwater level

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to restart defunct tubewells which are feasible and to use those which cannot be used for water extraction for groundwater recharge. Currently, DJB has 10,000 tubewells. Of these, 4500 are functional. “Groundwater levels in Delhi are depleting at an alarming rate, which is a matter of grave concern.

To address this issue, DJB has been instructed to use all the defunct tubewells for groundwater recharge purposes. In addition to this, experts will be hired to improve groundwater levels,” said DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain. Jain announced the extension of the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojna in colonies where DJB will provide household connections where the laying of sewer lines is completed.

“It must be noted that a lot of sewage is flowing into the Yamuna. This is in no way good for environment and health. Therefore, when more and more homes get legal sewer connections, we can nip this problem in the bud, thereby guaranteeing basic minimum cleanliness across Delhi,” the Delhi minister said.

DJB will also work for the rejuvenation of Tihar lake which will be done by filling the treated effluent (5 MLD) from the proposed STP by taking the sewage from the existing peripheral sewer line near Jail Road.

The board approved construction of a 2 MGD waste-water treatment plant at Bawana, other than sanctioning consultancy work on 100 water bodies and drain rejuvenation projects near Badshahpur drain in Najafgarh and Timarpur. Work will start on a water distribution system in Abul Fazal Enclave, Part 1 Block E to N and Shaheen Bagh in Okhla constituency.