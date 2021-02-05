STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Next Republic Day parade on Central Vista Avenue’

Redevelopment work starts for stretch between North-South Block and India Gate after bhoomi pujan ceremony

Published: 05th February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri performs bhoomi pujan of Central Vista Avenue at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri performs bhoomi pujan of Central Vista Avenue at India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The redevelopment work for the 3-km-long Central Vista Avenue— the stretch between North and South Block and India Gate —started on Thursday. Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday performed the bhoomi pujan (groundbreaking) ceremony for the project which is estimated to cost Rs 608 crores.

Works include refurbishing, strengthening and restoring the avenue’s landscape and tree cover; providing amenities that make it comfortable for civic users and tourists to use and; making it more pedestrian-friendly and easier for traffic to negotiate. The government plans to hold the 2022 Republic Day parade on the refurbished Rajpath, a project that is being executed under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

“The next R-Day parade will be on Central Vista Avenue. It’ll be a symbol of Modern India. Some don’t understand its importance; some don’t want the country to progress. They were questioning the Covid vaccine too but as all can see, we had a phenomenal rollout,” said Puri. The design also provides space and facilities for vendors, ensures that arrangements for national events cause minimal disruption, and ensures integrity and continuity of the Vista’s original layout, its geometries and its architectural character.

The Centre approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crore. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to carry out this important work. Phase-I work has been awarded by CPWD to Shapoorji Pallonji Company (Pvt) Limited with the cost of Rs 477 crores through competitive bidding on January 8th this year.

The components of development work under Phase-I include refurbishing of landscaping and lawns. The green cover will be increased from 3,50,000 sqm to about 3,90,000 sqm and proper public amenities with toilets, drinking water facilities and the vending area will be provided at 10 locations for visitors and tourists. It will be made more pedestrian-friendly with underpasses at Janpath and C-Hexagon crossing with Rajpath. Walkways across lawns with low-level bridges over canals will also be there to ensure better connectivity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vista Avenue Republic Day parade Hardeep Singh Puri
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp