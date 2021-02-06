STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

R-Day violence memories keep police on alert despite 'no chakka jam in Delhi' call

The farmers’ unions have called for a nationwide roadblock on all state and national highways from 12 pm to 3.00 pm across the country.

Published: 06th February 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Borders have been barricaded and barb wire has been put in place in borders surrounding Delhi.

Borders have been barricaded and barb wire has been put in place in borders surrounding Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even though the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that it will not conduct any chakka jam in the national capital, the Delhi Police are on high alert and have deployed heavy security arrangements at the three borders to stop any untoward incident. 

The farmers’ unions have called for a nationwide roadblock on all state and national highways from 
12.00 pm to 3.00 pm across the country. Senior Delhi police officials said they do not want any situation similar to what happened on the Republic Day and have made adequate security arrangements at Delhi borders. 

As many as 60 companies with around 6,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces, including RAF, CRPF and others, have been deployed at the borders, said the officials.

​ALSO READ | Farmers' protest: Chakka jam today outside Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand  

A special cyber cell has also been constituted to monitor social media handles on different platforms to prevent spread of any kind of rumours and hatred about the chakka jam. Besides, all the main protest sites have been turned into fortresses with heavy security arrangement.   

The farmer unions have already issued a statement that there would be no road blockade inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode.

All roads to enter Delhi will remain open except where farmers’ protest sites are located.  During the blocked, emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus etc. would not be stopped, said farmer leader Darsan Pal.

ALSO WATCH:

“We have asked the protesters to not indulge in any conflict with the government officials or ordinary citizens. We also appeal to public to join in, at 3.00 pm to express their support with our anna dathas,” Pal said in a statement.  

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said the police are on a high alert. “Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to stop miscreants from entering the national capital.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Chakka Jam farmers protest Farmers protest in Delhi Republic Day VIOLENCE Samyukta Kisan Morcha
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp