R-Day violence memories keep police on alert despite 'no chakka jam in Delhi' call

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even though the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that it will not conduct any chakka jam in the national capital, the Delhi Police are on high alert and have deployed heavy security arrangements at the three borders to stop any untoward incident.

The farmers’ unions have called for a nationwide roadblock on all state and national highways from

12.00 pm to 3.00 pm across the country. Senior Delhi police officials said they do not want any situation similar to what happened on the Republic Day and have made adequate security arrangements at Delhi borders.

As many as 60 companies with around 6,000 personnel from central paramilitary forces, including RAF, CRPF and others, have been deployed at the borders, said the officials.

​ALSO READ | Farmers' protest: Chakka jam today outside Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

A special cyber cell has also been constituted to monitor social media handles on different platforms to prevent spread of any kind of rumours and hatred about the chakka jam. Besides, all the main protest sites have been turned into fortresses with heavy security arrangement.

The farmer unions have already issued a statement that there would be no road blockade inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode.

All roads to enter Delhi will remain open except where farmers’ protest sites are located. During the blocked, emergency and essential services like ambulance, school bus etc. would not be stopped, said farmer leader Darsan Pal.

ALSO WATCH:

“We have asked the protesters to not indulge in any conflict with the government officials or ordinary citizens. We also appeal to public to join in, at 3.00 pm to express their support with our anna dathas,” Pal said in a statement.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said the police are on a high alert. “Adequate security arrangements have been put in place to stop miscreants from entering the national capital.”