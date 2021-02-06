STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Schools reopening sign of normalcy returning: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also instructed the school authorities to take necessary precautions and maintain social distancing norms in the premises.

Published: 06th February 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

School, Students, Classroom

Students listen to a teacher at a government school as physical attendance restarted for more classes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday interacted with the students of a government school as it reopened for classes 9 and 11 after almost a year. After taking stock of the Covid safety preparedness, Sisodia said that gradual opening of schools is a sign of a return to normalcy.

He also instructed the school authorities to take necessary precautions and maintain social distancing norms in the premises.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School Number 2 in Gandhi Nagar. 

“We cannot wait for ‘zero Covid case day’ as we must adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. The students of classes 10 and 12 were able to strictly follow Covid-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen physical classes for 9th and 11th as well.

We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow precautions and start to get back to normal life,” he said. 

Sisodia said that the parents had an optimistic reaction to the reopening of classes 10 and 12 and following their request, it was decided to re-open classes 9 and 11.

“Our lives have slowly begun to get back on track. With reopening of the schools, we are hopeful that we will be able to face all the uncertain challenges ahead of us,” he added. 

The deputy chief minister said that the aim of the Delhi government is to prepare students to face adversities in life and we want them to be ready to overcome all obstacles in their lives. 

“Today, the lost glory of our schools has returned. I am so happy and excited to see our students perform their lab practicals and meet their friends and teachers maintaining all Covid-19 protocols. The Kejriwal Government has broken the old traditions and established world-class schools in Delhi,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Delhi Government Schools AAP COVID 19 Coronavirus Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp