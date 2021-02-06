Schools reopening sign of normalcy returning: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday interacted with the students of a government school as it reopened for classes 9 and 11 after almost a year. After taking stock of the Covid safety preparedness, Sisodia said that gradual opening of schools is a sign of a return to normalcy.

He also instructed the school authorities to take necessary precautions and maintain social distancing norms in the premises.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, visited the Government Girls Senior Secondary School Number 2 in Gandhi Nagar.

“We cannot wait for ‘zero Covid case day’ as we must adapt to our new lives in this pandemic. The students of classes 10 and 12 were able to strictly follow Covid-19 instructions given to them due to which we are confident to reopen physical classes for 9th and 11th as well.

We are starting on a positive note that all our students will follow precautions and start to get back to normal life,” he said.

Sisodia said that the parents had an optimistic reaction to the reopening of classes 10 and 12 and following their request, it was decided to re-open classes 9 and 11.

“Our lives have slowly begun to get back on track. With reopening of the schools, we are hopeful that we will be able to face all the uncertain challenges ahead of us,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said that the aim of the Delhi government is to prepare students to face adversities in life and we want them to be ready to overcome all obstacles in their lives.

“Today, the lost glory of our schools has returned. I am so happy and excited to see our students perform their lab practicals and meet their friends and teachers maintaining all Covid-19 protocols. The Kejriwal Government has broken the old traditions and established world-class schools in Delhi,” he said.