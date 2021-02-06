Thousand class IX students to get Rs 5,000 scholarships by Delhi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government will provide Rs 5000 as science scholarship to 1,000 meritorious students from class 9 in Delhi’s government schools.

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the ‘Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha’ on Friday. The scholarship will provide a boost to science education at school level, said Kejriwal.

Under the scheme, the students studying in Delhi schools who have secured more than 60 per cent in Class 8 will be eligible for the examination. Students from SC, ST, PH or OBC category will be given a relaxation of upto 5% of marks.

“It is a crucial step for our government to promote excellent and talented students. These students are the future of our country, they will become future scientists, engineers, doctors and architects and will make our nation proud,” Kejriwal said.

Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government seeks to promote pursuit of excellence and scientific temper among the children.

​The Cabinet also approved the procurement of close to 1,200 computers, printers and UPSs for schools, branch offices and district offices to completely digitise the education department.