Villagers’ wait for development layout plan continues in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ongoing protest at Delhi borders has been hailed by many as a symbol of the patience and perseverance of farmers.

Meanwhile, residents in several rural areas within the national capital rue that for the last ten years they have been patiently waiting for a Village Development Plan.

According to the residents of Lal Dora villages in the national capital territory, the lack of a development plan causes several problems for them.

​At present there are 357 Lal Dora colonies, which have been classified as urbanised villages and used for expansion of the city.

In 2010 the Delhi High Court, while hearing a matter regarding the ownership and construction rights of a mosque, sternly directed the Delhi Municipal Corporation to come up with a layout plan for urbanised villages.

“For the last 10 years people living in urbanised villages have been facing extortion and hardship because of the mismanagement by municipal corporations and lack of Village Development plan. There is no layout plan for villages across the national capital and this creates land disputes. The authorities should look into this matter,” said Paras Tyagi who runs a non-profit organisation Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment.

According to the residents of urbanised villages, since the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is the main land owning agency in the national capital, it is also responsible for the problem.

“Many a time people keep running between the agencies regarding the ownership rights of land. But due lack of plan, the authorities keep passing the buck,” said Tyagi who has filed several petitions with the South MCD and DDA.

As Delhi expands, more villages are being urbanised to cater to the expanding needs of housing.