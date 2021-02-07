STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

60 detained for protest supporting chakka jam

 Delhi Police detained around 60 people near Shaheedi Park at Delhi Gate on Saturday for allegedly holding a protest in support of the ‘chakka jam’ call given by the farmers.

Published: 07th February 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police take away a protester near Shaheedi Park on Saturday | PTI

Police take away a protester near Shaheedi Park on Saturday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police detained around 60 people near Shaheedi Park at Delhi Gate on Saturday for allegedly holding a protest in support of the ‘chakka jam’ call given by the farmers. Most of the people detained were students from the JNU and DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL) as well as members of All India Student Association (AISA), International Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) and All India United Trade Union Centre (AICTU).

Farmer unions had announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday during which they would block national and state highways between 12 noon and 3 pm. However, they had said they will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “The permission to conduct a protest was rejected... Despite that, around 60 persons gathered at the Shaheedi Park and wanted to take out a march till ITO.

The police detained all the protestors and cleared the site,” said Jasmeet Singh, DCP, Central District. A case for conducting protest without permission and violating the Covid-19 rules and Disease Act may be slapped on the protesters, said the official. To prevent gathering and people from joining the protest, the Delhi Police also instructed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close about 10 metro stations.

The DMRC closed 10 stations on the Yellow and Violent Line including Mandi House, ITO, Khan Market, Nehru Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat for a few hours. Earlier, the Delhi Police detained IFTU National Treasurer and Delhi President Animesh Das at 5 am from his house in CR Park. He was kept at the Govindpuri Police Station to prevent him from attending the protest at Shaheedi Park, said the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS).

AIKMS also alleged that the police detained Pragatisheel Mahila Sanghathan General Secretary Poonam at her house. They were later released. “AIKMS has denounced Delhi police for detaining several leaders of the ‘Delhi for Farmers’ forum which has announced support for farmers’,” said Ashish Mittal, AIKMS.

About 50,000 personnel from Delhi Police, paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security forces staff were deployed across the Delhi-NCR in view of the ‘chakka jam’ call.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chakka jam detained Delhi Police
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp