Delhi government turns to social media for promotion of EVs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday launched social media handles to connect with the people as part of the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign. The Dialogue and Development Commission will lead the social media outreach, which will respond to queries and misconceptions about electric vehicles (EVs).

Under its EV Policy, the Delhi government offers multiple financial and non-financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of EVs.

“The social media handles will be used to sensitise Delhiites on the need to switch to EVs, the environmental and financial benefits, and the benefits that can be availed by consumers under Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy,” a statement issued by the government said.

“Switch Delhi will be used as a medium for connecting directly with the public, addressing grievances of people trying to claim subsidies or any other issues they have in buying EVs,” it added.